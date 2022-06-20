Advertisement

RPSO looking for suspect wanted on domestic violence charges

Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr.
Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr., who is wanted on domestic violence charges.

McGlothlin, Jr. is described as a 30-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 6′2″ tall and weighs 320 pounds. He is known to drive a 1999 black Dodge truck, LA license plate Z400420 and is possibly in the Tioga or Grant Parish areas.

He is wanted by RPSO in reference to active warrants for two counts of aggravated second degree battery, and two counts of domestic abuse battery with child present. 

If you have any information on Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr. and his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Shelby Anderson at (318) 448-0884 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff Office main office at (318) 473-6700.

Unrestrained Sicily Island man killed in Catahoula Parish crash