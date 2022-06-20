Advertisement

State Fire Marshal offers tips as fireworks retail sales for the Independence Day holiday begin

By SFM
Published: Jun. 20, 2022
The following has been provided by the State Fire Marshal:

With fireworks tents and stands popping up across the state this week, the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to encourage all Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks, but knowledgeable when buying them.

More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2022 Fourth of July season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the SFM, in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed.

The sales season extends through 11:59 p.m. on July 5th.

The SFM encourages, first and foremost, that families choose to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own. However, if purchasing fireworks is your preference, we advise families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by this office. You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business you patron.

The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org.

In addition, we want everyone to enjoy fireworks in the safest way possible. A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows that over 200 people on average go the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the SFM advises:

  • Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish
  • Never allowing children to light fireworks
  • Never operating fireworks while impaired
  • Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby
  • Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately

