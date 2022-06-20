Ukraine: Actor Ben Stiller meets Pres. Zelensky

(CNN) - On World Refugee Day, and as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador, Hollywood actor Ben Stiller met with President Zelensky in Kyiv.

In a short video released around the meeting on Monday, June 20, Stiller amicably said “it is a great honor” to meet President Zelensky as well as commented on the fact that he gave up an acting career and is now a wartime leader.

Stiller added, “What you have done in the way you have rallied the country and for the world, it is really inspiring.”

Stiller said at the meeting that he also went to Irpin where he said it is one thing to see it on TV, “it is something else to actually see it and feel it yourself.”

Earlier, President Zelensky said at the ISPI Global Policy Forum that as much as possible must be done to ensure that Ukrainians return to their homes. The war has created 12 million refugees with 5 out of the 12 million having left the country entirely.

