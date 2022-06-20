Advertisement

Unrestrained Sicily Island man killed in Catahoula Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Sicily Island man died on June 19 in a fatal crash on Highway 8 near Harrisonburg.

LSP said Rene D. Graham, 33, was driving east on Hwy 8 around 9 a.m. when he traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned.

Graham, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead.

