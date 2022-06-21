Cleco Power earns EEI Emergency Response Award for efforts to restore service after

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has presented Cleco Power with the Emergency Response Award for its power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

Emergency Response Awards are given to select EEI member companies in recognition of their recovery and assistance efforts following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s June Board and CEO meeting.

“Our employees and contractors who supported our recovery efforts helped us earn this award,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “Cleco employees and contractors worked around the clock to make repairs to system damage and restore power. Their unwavering dedication to our customers and our communities is what drives efficient and safe power restoration efforts.”

“Over the past year, electric companies confronted severe storms and extreme weather events, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and winter storms, that impacted customers and communities across the nation,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Despite challenging conditions, Cleco and its employees worked around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible following Hurricane Ida. I congratulate and applaud Cleco and their employees for their continued dedication to the customers and communities that they serve, and I am honored to present them with this well-deserved award.”

EEI has recognized Cleco with 27 awards since the program’s inception in 1998, earning 16 Emergency Response Awards and 11 Emergency Assistance Awards.

