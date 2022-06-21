Commemoration Ceremony for 72nd Korean War Anniversary in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The First Korean Presbyterian Church of DeRidder will be hosting its commemoration of the 72nd Anniversary of the Korean War on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the church on 202 N. Royal St. in DeRidder.

Events will include Korean music, food, a taekwondo demonstration and a presentation of medals.

Any Korean war veterans who have not received the Ambassador of Peace Medal from the Korean government for wartime duty are asked to contact the event at 337-396-2956 or 337-396-1657.

Sponsors for this event include the First Korean Presbyterian Church of DeRidder, Leesville Korean Full Gospel Church, the Leesville Korean United Methodist Church and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston.

