Cryer & Christman: Two big men leading the way for their teams

CENLA, La. (KALB) - Joseph Cryer, the Many Tigers’ six-foot-four 295 pounds senior offensive lineman, is on a mission this year, after losing in the state championship game to the Amite Warriors in New Orleans

This team has a motto, “unfinished business,” and the only thing that matters to them is bringing home a championship.

“We just want to get back there and win it all,” said Cryer. “We did not finish the job last year. We really take that to heart.”

Over in Tioga, it was a different story. The Indians did not have the best season last year. They went from making it to the quarterfinal round to missing the playoffs, but six-seven lineman Hayden Christman said he is ready to turn the page.

“We have a lot of new coaches this year,” said Christman. “We have a good team out here, and we are going to have a good year.”

Cryer has blocked for two one thousand-yard rushers last year, London Williams and Jeremiah James. He said everyone on the line takes pride in opening holes for the running backs.

“We take that to heart man,” said Cryer. “If we can not win the line scrimmage then it makes it tough for our skill guys to make plays.”

Hayden has helped his running backs have outstanding seasons too. But, he has one particular block that replays in his mind.

“We were playing North Desoto in the second round of the playoffs,” said Christman. “My brother was playing tight end at the time for Tioga, and we had a double team block to go to the next level. We did it. The running back got the first down and won the game.”

Hayden and Joseph both earned scholarships to play on the next level.

Joseph got offers from a power five school like Michigan State and a few other in-state schools. Hayden received offers from Tulane, McNeese State, ULM and a few more schools. Both said that they are grateful for the opportunity.

“I am glad I get to experience something like this,” said Cryer. “College coaches come in here and talk to you and call you and schedule you for visits, it is pretty cool.”

“I do not know how to explain it,” said Christman. “Knowing I can do what I love and what my family members did just gives me a lot of hope.”

