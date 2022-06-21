Advertisement

Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Lake Charles

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jurassic walk-thru experience of “The Dino and Dragon Stoll” is coming to the Lake Charles Civic Center on June 25 and 26.

The national touring event is the only North American tour that lets you walk thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. Many of the dinosaurs and dragons stand over 28 feet tall and span over 60 feet long.

Tickets are $26.99 with free admission for veterans and kids 2 years old and under.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

The event will also be at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on June 23 for an extra special Dino therapy visit.

You can find out more information about this event on their website HERE.

