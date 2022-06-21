Independence Day events in Cenla

The City of Alexandria will host the annual Rock the Red Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 2, in downtown Alexandria. Activities will start at 5 p.m. with DJs Bow Bow and Speedy T entertaining fans on the steps of City Hall facing the Mini Park on Murray Street. The SNAZZ band will perform from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. followed by the band Abstract starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks over the Red River will start at 9 p.m. The music and fireworks are all free. Food trucks will be on site as well. Participating vendors currently scheduled to participate include Down South, Cajun Dawg, Fired Up, Kona Ice, My Bougie Water, Carnival Concessions and Cheat Day.