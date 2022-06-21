Natchitoches fireworks display, street closures for June 24

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Friday, June 24, 2022, Front Street from Church Street to St. Denis Street will close at 5:00 p.m. to vehicular traffic in preparation for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Taste of Tailgating VIP event to be held at Mama’s Oyster House and Papa’s Bar and Grill.

The following streets will close at 8:45 p.m. in preparation for a 9:15 p.m. fireworks display during the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s Rockin’ Riverfest event on the downtown riverbank.

Church Street bridge

Williams Ave from Whitfield Ave. to Henry Ave.

Church Street and Williams Avenue will open upon conclusion of the fireworks display once the Fire Marshal has given the all clear.

In preparation for these events, the Downtown riverbank will remain closed to all vehicular traffic throughout the day on Friday, June 24, 2022.

