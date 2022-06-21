Advertisement

Natchitoches fireworks display, street closures for June 24

City of Natchitoches Logo
City of Natchitoches Logo(Source: City of Natchitoches)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Friday, June 24, 2022, Front Street from Church Street to St. Denis Street will close at 5:00 p.m. to vehicular traffic in preparation for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Taste of Tailgating VIP event to be held at Mama’s Oyster House and Papa’s Bar and Grill.

The following streets will close at 8:45 p.m. in preparation for a 9:15 p.m. fireworks display during the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s Rockin’ Riverfest event on the downtown riverbank.

  • Church Street bridge
  • Williams Ave from Whitfield Ave. to Henry Ave.

Church Street and Williams Avenue will open upon conclusion of the fireworks display once the Fire Marshal has given the all clear.

In preparation for these events, the Downtown riverbank will remain closed to all vehicular traffic throughout the day on Friday, June 24, 2022.

