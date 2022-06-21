Natchitoches home invasion ends with suspect shot in the hand

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man has been arrested following a home invasion on Sixth Street, which resulted in him getting shot in the hand by the resident.

NPD said this occurred on June 20, 2022, around 9:45 a.m. After arriving on the scene, NPD said they found Brandon Bernstine, 33, suffering from the gunshot wound. He was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.

NPD said the victim claimed that Bernstine forced his way into her home and committed a battery on her. However, she was able to get her shotgun and fired the shot into his hand.

Bernstine was arrested for home invasion and remaining in places after being forbidden. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.