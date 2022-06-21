NSU: Coach Kyle Washington to participate in fifth annual QB Coaching Summit

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - First-year Northwestern State quarterbacks coach Kyle Washington will be back in school the next two days.

Washington’s instructors will be some of the best offensive minds in football as he takes part in the second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

The event, which will take place in person in Los Angeles and virtually, brings together a variety of current and former NFL coaches, including former Denver head coach Vance Joseph, current Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Indianapolis offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

The two-day summit will allow participants to take part in workshops that focus on building a coaching staff, quarterback fundamentals, the use of analytics, situational football, how to interview for coaching positions and pass down plan installation.

The summit is put together in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, whose co-founders include Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame quarterbacks James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams.

“First, for (Washington), what this will allow him to do is gain experience and knowledge that will help him professionally,” fifth-year NSU head coach Brad Laird said. “Second, you get Northwestern State football out there. Think of what he can bring back to not only the quarterbacks but also the staff with the knowledge he will gain through this opportunity.”

