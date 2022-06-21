Advertisement

Texas leader says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’

New images raise questions about whether police had firepower to confront Uvalde shooter. (Credit: CNN Newsource, KABB, WAOI)
By The Associated Press and JIM VERTUNO and JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, pronouncing the police response an “abject failure.”

Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on the police handling of the tragedy. Delays in the law enforcement response have become the focus of federal, state and local investigations.

Eight minutes after the shooter entered the building, an officer reported that police had a “hooligan” crowbar that they could use to break down the classroom door, McGraw said. Nineteen minutes after the gunman entered, the first ballistic shield was brought into the building by police, the witness testified.

McCraw told the Senate committee that Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.

Material reviewed by Austin media show officers in Robb Elementary as early as 11:52 a.m with a ballistic shield. (Source: CNN/AUSTIN-AMERICAN STATESMAN)

The public safety chief began outlining for the committee a series of missed opportunities, communication breakdowns and other mistakes.

“It has been reported that he didn’t have a radio with him. That’s true. He did not,” McCraw said of Arredondo.

McCraw also said the classroom door could not be locked from the inside.

In addition, McCraw said police and sheriff’s radios did not work within the school; only the radios of Border Patrol agents on the scene worked inside the school, and even they did not work perfectly.

Questions about the law enforcement response began days after the massacre. McCraw said three days after the shooting that Arredondo made “the wrong decision” when he chose not to storm the classroom for more than 70 minutes, even as trapped fourth graders inside two classrooms were desperately calling 911 for help and anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go inside.

Arredondo later said he didn’t consider himself the person in charge and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response. Arredondo has declined repeated requests for comment to The Associated Press.

The 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

___

Bleiberg and Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr.
RPSO: Domestic violence suspect turns himself in
Zachary Sumbler (Photo from 2015)
Glenmora man accused of 2nd degree murder following stabbing
Unrestrained Sicily Island man killed in Catahoula Parish crash
KALB logo
KALB working to resolve transmitter issues; here’s how to watch our newscasts

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment
The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid
Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies