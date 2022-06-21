Red River Balloon Rally takes off June 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Balloon Rally is about to take off again in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The event will go from Friday, June 24 to Saturday, June 25 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, located at 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr. in Bossier City. The event will include live entertainment, food, retail vendors and fireworks.

Events for both days will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Organizers recommend you bring sunscreen, chairs and hats.

Prohibited items:

No weapons, pets, coolers or tents

No bags larger than 8″x10″ (diaper bags approved)

No outside food or drink

Map of Red River Balloon Rally setup (KSLA)

Early ticket prices are $12 for those 13 and up, $10 for children ages three through 12, and free for children under two. Prices will increase on the days of the festival.

