Report: FDA expected to lower nicotine limit in cigarettes

An open box of Newport cigarettes.
(Geoffrey Gallaway / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Washington Post” is reporting the Biden administration is expected to issue a rule requiring those levels be brought down to non-addictive levels. That would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

If Biden issues the rule, it could take the Food and Drug Administration more than a year to implement it. During that time, the public would be asked to comment on it during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

