Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department.

The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment.

Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call residents demanding payment. If you receive such a call from anyone claiming to be with the City of Alexandria demanding payment or threatening to cut off services, hang up and report the call to the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

