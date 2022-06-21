Advertisement

Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

By Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop outside a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports a fight broke out between two groups of girls inside the Walmart and continued into the parking lot.

Police say the altercations continued to a bus stop just outside the lot around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one of the girls charged at 14-year-old Malia Powell with a knife and stabbed her at the bus stop.

Powell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the girls involved and are using surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot and social media posts in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr.
RPSO: Domestic violence suspect turns himself in
Zachary Sumbler (Photo from 2015)
Glenmora man accused of 2nd degree murder following stabbing
Unrestrained Sicily Island man killed in Catahoula Parish crash
Home Invasion
Natchitoches home invasion ends with suspect shot in the hand

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022.
Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits