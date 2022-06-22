Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for stabbing 86-year-old woman with ink pen during attempted robbery

Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an...
Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an ink pen during an attempted robbery.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a man they say stabbed and tried to rob an 86-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a gas station in Tulsa for a report of a stabbing, where they learned the suspect, Donald Shibley, approached an old woman at the pump and demanded her keys.

Police said in a Facebook post that the woman refused and Shibley began hitting her before stabbing her in the neck with an ink pen.

Shibley then ran off into the neighborhood, according to police.

Police arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman with an ink pen at a gas station.
Police arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman with an ink pen at a gas station.(Tulsa Police Department)

The officers searched the nearby neighborhoods and eventually found and took Shibley into custody.

Police said the 86-year-old woman was able to give officers a statement on the scene and was taken to the hospital later for treatment.

The Tulsa Police Department said Shibley was also the suspect in a carjacking involving a 72-year-old man a few days ago.

Authorities said the stabbing case will be turned over to federal prosecutors to determine the charges due to Shibley’s Native American status.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation
Cities with the most expensive homes around the Alexandria area
Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr.
RPSO: Domestic violence suspect turns himself in
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped...
VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase
Medical staff at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital participate in an active shooting drill.
CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital holds emergency preparedness training for an active shooting
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July