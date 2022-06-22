SOWELA acquires CLTCC’s Lamar Salter campus in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - In 2021, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors approved SOWELA Technical Community College’s acquisition of CLTCC’s Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville. That transition takes effect July 1.

“We are very excited; it positions us, gives us a bigger footprint, and allows us to reach further into Central Louisiana,” said Dr. Neil Aspinwall, Chancellor of SOWELA Technical Community College.

Many of the courses offered at the Lamar Salter campus will remain the same, like welding, practical nursing and carpentry. The biggest change coming to the campus is the new accreditation that SOWELA is bringing with them to Lamar Salter. SOWELA is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, meaning students will be able to transfer credits earned there to four-year universities.

“Since we are SACS accredited and now the Lamar Salter campus is accredited, anyone who takes credit classes there, if they choose to transfer to a four-year university, it’s much easier now because we have to meet the same requirements as LSU, Texas A&M and the University of Georgia,” said Dr. Aspinwall.

The accreditation does not just affect students who are native to Leesville. It also means more opportunities for soldiers stationed at Fort Polk.

“Many of those active-duty soldiers can come and take courses now, not necessarily technical courses, but they can do general education like English, math and the science courses,” said Dr. Aspinwall. “When they leave Leesville and go back to wherever their home is, they can transfer that credit to a four-year institution.”

School officials said the cost of tuition at SOWELA has not increased in seven years, and with scholarship opportunities also available, make it an affordable option for students.

“SOWELA is here to provide whatever assistance that we can to help them be successful in whatever career they choose, whether that’s welding, whether that’s carpentry, whether it’s automotive technology,” said Dr. Geralyn Janice, Lamar Salter Instructional Site Coordinator. “We have programs here that I’m not sure the community is even aware of.”

