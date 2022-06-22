Trio of NSU Demons named Academic All-Southland

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - A trio of Northwestern State sophomore baseball players proved to be as adept in the classroom as they were on the field this spring.

Pitchers Drayton Brown and Alex Makarewich, along with second baseman Daunte Stuart, were honored on the Academic All-Southland Conference Team, which was released Wednesday, June 22. Selections were made by league coaches, sports information directors and academic advisors.

Brown and Makarewich gave the Demons a pair of first-team honorees.

A right-hander from Nacogdoches, Texas, Brown posted a 4.0-grade point average as a business administration major. In his first season as a starter, Brown tied for the team lead in wins (5), ranked second in strikeouts (63) and third in innings pitched (67.0).

Makarewich, a right-hander from Keller, Texas, tied for third on the team in relief appearances with 16 and limited opponents to a .162 batting average. An industrial engineering technology major with a 3.92-grade point average, Makarewich ranked second on the team in relief strikeouts with 33 while his average of 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings led the team.

Stuart, a third-team All-Southland Conference selection at second base, earned the first academic honor of his career, being named to the second team.

A product of The Woodlands, Texas, Stuart batted .276 with four home runs and a career-high 31 RBIs while starting all but one of NSU’s 54 games. Stuart carries a 3.20-grade point average while majoring in electronics engineering technology.

2022 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Payton Harden, McNeese

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.