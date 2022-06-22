Advertisement

Trio of NSU Demons named Academic All-Southland

(Source: Jason Pugh / NSU)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - A trio of Northwestern State sophomore baseball players proved to be as adept in the classroom as they were on the field this spring.

Pitchers Drayton Brown and Alex Makarewich, along with second baseman Daunte Stuart, were honored on the Academic All-Southland Conference Team, which was released Wednesday, June 22. Selections were made by league coaches, sports information directors and academic advisors.

Brown and Makarewich gave the Demons a pair of first-team honorees.

A right-hander from Nacogdoches, Texas, Brown posted a 4.0-grade point average as a business administration major. In his first season as a starter, Brown tied for the team lead in wins (5), ranked second in strikeouts (63) and third in innings pitched (67.0).

Makarewich, a right-hander from Keller, Texas, tied for third on the team in relief appearances with 16 and limited opponents to a .162 batting average. An industrial engineering technology major with a 3.92-grade point average, Makarewich ranked second on the team in relief strikeouts with 33 while his average of 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings led the team.

Stuart, a third-team All-Southland Conference selection at second base, earned the first academic honor of his career, being named to the second team.

A product of The Woodlands, Texas, Stuart batted .276 with four home runs and a career-high 31 RBIs while starting all but one of NSU’s 54 games. Stuart carries a 3.20-grade point average while majoring in electronics engineering technology.

2022 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Payton Harden, McNeese

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation
Cities with the most expensive homes around the Alexandria area
Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr.
RPSO: Domestic violence suspect turns himself in
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

Latest News

Kae'ron Baker driving against a LSU Shreveport defender in the RRAC Tournament Final
LCU’s Baker Adds All-Louisiana Nod to List of Awards
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
Ethan Riche was able to push through after having Tommy John surgery.
Senior Showcase: Ethan Riche pushs through life’s curve ball
Senior Showcase: Ethan Riche pushs through life’s curve ball