Alexandria mayor vetoes ordinance on multiple ambulance providers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall has vetoed an ordinance passed by the city council last week to allow for multiple ambulance providers because he said it not only violates the charter but is not in the best interests of the people.

After nearly four months of discussion, which included two public hearings, the council voted 4-2 to give other ambulance services the opportunity to operate in the city and compete against the current sole provider, Acadian Ambulance.

In the veto letter, the mayor stated that residents deserve to have the highest quality ambulance service and that it is vital to have the closest unit available in an emergency situation. The mayor added that the council’s ordinance falls short of these goals. Mayor Hall said he worries that the quality of care would be left to random chance for whatever provider was next on the call rotation if the city had more than one provider. He said he has not been shown how multiple services would be better than the current system of a sole provider.

“I’ve asked for the numbers to show us what we are receiving right now as far as timeliness and response and calls to our citizens. Right now, we are in a model that is not just Alexandria, but it’s the entire parish and what would be impacted if we move from one model to the next. That has to be answered. Those questions can’t be asked after you make this move,” Mayor Hall said.

KALB reached out to the city council on their reaction to the mayor’s veto. Council President Catherine Davidson said she does not understand the reasoning behind the veto because the council based its vote on public feedback given over the last four months.

“I talked to citizens, I talked to doctors, physicians, health care providers and all kinds of people, four and a half months’ worth and that simply is his opinion. That’s the mayor’s opinion,” she said. “It just isn’t backed up by the two meetings and the countless emails and text messages that we’ve received.”

The council does have a chance to override the mayor’s veto at the next council meeting scheduled for June 28, but Davidson did note that she does not think the council has enough votes for a two-thirds override, which means the city would stay with a sole ambulance provider.

Mayor Jeff Hall’s Full Letter:

