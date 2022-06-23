CrimeStoppers: ATV stolen in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - CrimeStoppers of Central Louisiana needs your help locating an ATV that was stolen in Pineville.

The theft occurred on Brannon Road on June 19, 2022. It was a 2016 Polaris ATV that was orange and black in color. The value of the ATV is approximately $15,000.

The victim said the ATV was removed from under the victim’s carport and rolled to the edge of Brannon Road where it was apparently loaded onto a trailer.

If you spot this stolen ATV, contact CrimeStoppers at 318-483-1837.

