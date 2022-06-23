Advertisement

Family, friends wish Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields a happy retirement

Mayor Fields formally took office in 2000 and has served as the mayor of Pineville for 22 years through seven consecutive terms.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Family and friends gathered at Pineville City Hall on June 23, 2022, to wish Mayor Clarence Fields a happy retirement.

Mayor Fields formally took office in 2000 and has served as the mayor of Pineville for 22 years through seven consecutive terms.

In November, Mayor Fields announced he would not seek re-election.

His accomplishments as mayor are extensive, from multi-million-dollar projects that rejuvenated Pineville’s business, recreation and infrastructure, to new residential and commercial development in the last 20 years for the city. Pineville has also won numerous “Cleanest City” awards from the Louisiana Garden Club Foundation.

Mayor Fields was also inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame last year.

“To the citizens, and obviously to the employees that I have had the opportunity to work with over the past 22 years, I just say thanks,” Mayor Fields said. “One because the citizens allowed us to take care of our responsibilities, and when I say the folks that I’ve worked with for all these years, we hope we did it in a way that was admirable to our community and to our citizens. So, I just say thanks to all of our citizens for the positive approach that they’ve taken in making Pineville what it is today as a community.”

Mayor Fields officially retires on June 30, and Mayor-elect Rich Dupree will fill his seat.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation
The sister of Robert Ricks, a man who died after an encounter with law enforcement in...
Robert Ricks Case: Re-examining his death following his 2011 arrest
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Cities with the most expensive homes around the Alexandria area

Latest News

Donald Crooks
Former Creola police chief convicted for sexual battery
Family, friends wish Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields a happy retirement
Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men to adopt a healthier lifestyle
Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men to adopt a healthier lifestyle