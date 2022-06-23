Family, friends wish Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields a happy retirement

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Family and friends gathered at Pineville City Hall on June 23, 2022, to wish Mayor Clarence Fields a happy retirement.

Mayor Fields formally took office in 2000 and has served as the mayor of Pineville for 22 years through seven consecutive terms.

In November, Mayor Fields announced he would not seek re-election.

His accomplishments as mayor are extensive, from multi-million-dollar projects that rejuvenated Pineville’s business, recreation and infrastructure, to new residential and commercial development in the last 20 years for the city. Pineville has also won numerous “Cleanest City” awards from the Louisiana Garden Club Foundation.

Mayor Fields was also inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame last year.

“To the citizens, and obviously to the employees that I have had the opportunity to work with over the past 22 years, I just say thanks,” Mayor Fields said. “One because the citizens allowed us to take care of our responsibilities, and when I say the folks that I’ve worked with for all these years, we hope we did it in a way that was admirable to our community and to our citizens. So, I just say thanks to all of our citizens for the positive approach that they’ve taken in making Pineville what it is today as a community.”

Mayor Fields officially retires on June 30, and Mayor-elect Rich Dupree will fill his seat.

