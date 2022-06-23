Louisiana has a Safe Haven law allowing newborns to be given up for 60 days

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For those who are not prepared to have a newborn child in their lives or those who believe they cannot adequately care for a newborn child, there is an option in Louisiana that allows one to give up a newborn baby without legal repercussions.

It’s called the Safe Haven law, and every state in the nation has one. They vary by state, but in Louisiana, one is allowed 60 days to give up custody of a newborn.

Details are provided on the Department of Children and Family Services website:

Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law provides a safe, legal, last resort to abandonment, allowing a parent to give up custody of a newborn up to 60 days old by bringing the baby to an emergency designated facility, or Safe Haven site.

As long as the parent leaves their baby with an employee and the baby shows no signs of abuse or neglect, the parent can walk away knowing that their baby will be safe.

The relinquishing parent may also call 911, allowing the parent to relinquish a baby to an emergency responder in a location chosen by the parent.

There are many places that are Safe Haven locations throughout the state. You can enter your zip code on this website to find the nearest one. A quick search of 71201 returned 14 results.

You must give the baby to an employee . Simply leaving the baby at the doorstep or on the facility grounds will not do. However, the site says, “Parents do not have to give their name or any other information. Parents can call 1-888-510-BABY (1-888-510-2229) or text SAFEHAVEN to 313131 to learn about their parental rights or anonymously give medical information about their baby to be used for adoption purposes.”

