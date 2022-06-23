Advertisement

Oakdale fire victim identified

An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the person killed in last weekend’s Oakdale fire.

The fire in the 300 block of Anderson Street claimed the life of 60-year-old Thelma Sue Kately, of Oakdale, City Police Chief Chad Doyle confirmed.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, according to Ashley Rodrigue, with the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two men were able to escape the fire.

Kately’s services will be held Saturday.

