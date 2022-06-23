Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation
The sister of Robert Ricks, a man who died after an encounter with law enforcement in...
Robert Ricks Case: Re-examining his death following his 2011 arrest
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
Cities with the most expensive homes around the Alexandria area

Latest News

Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men to adopt a healthier lifestyle
Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men to adopt a healthier lifestyle
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
$8 million home burglarized, host to illegal open-house party
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders