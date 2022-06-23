Advertisement

Vernon Parish is under a burn ban

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Police Jury has issued a parish-wide burn ban for Vernon Parish, due to the recent hot and dry conditions.

Firefighters have already responded to numerous fires in Vernon Parish that were started from open burning. One fire burned a shed and two vehicles.

In these dry conditions, ash from open fires can ignite grass and brush that can easily become out of control.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation
The sister of Robert Ricks, a man who died after an encounter with law enforcement in...
Robert Ricks Case: Re-examining his death following his 2011 arrest
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
Cities with the most expensive homes around the Alexandria area

Latest News

Rick Allen, Chairman of the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance (LAFA), addresses members of the...
Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance
Cenla Economic Dashboard
LSUA’s CENLA Economic Dashboard for June released
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
FILE PHOTO: Johnie Varnado
City of Alexandria renames site in honor of Johnie M. Varnado