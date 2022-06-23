Will former Peabody standout Cedric Russell hear his name called at the NBA Draft?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cedric Russell, former Peabody Warhorse, Ragin Cajun and Ohio State Buckeye declared for the NBA draft in April.

Russell made a name for himself when he played basketball for Peabody High School. The standout guard averaged 22 points per game, won a state title and is looking to become the first Warhorse drafted since Markell brown in 2014.

He originally committed to Louisiana State University to play basketball but decided to continue his game at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Russell appeared in 124 games in his career with the Ragin Cajuns and averaged 17 points per game.

After playing four seasons in the Cajundome, Russell was not ready to hang up his jersey just yet. He played his graduate season in Columbus with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As the Draft is quickly approaching, Russell said the process has been an unforgettable experience.

“It has been great. Just to go through all this and get the feedback, and the entire process has been life changing for real,” said Russell. “I am grateful to be in the position I am today and enduring it all.”

Every basketball player has the dream of playing in the NBA, and as a former Warhorse, it is not every day that you become an inspiration to the community for being able to declare for the NBA Draft.

“Coming from where I come from, it is very rare that people from there have these types of opportunities presented to them,” said Russell. “Just showing the city that it is possible, whatever you put your mind to, whatever your dreams are, or aspirations are, you can chase them. It is all in front of you.”

Going from a high school athlete to college athlete to potential NBA player takes persistency and dedication to the game. Russell said even through the good and bad days, he is grateful for the opportunities he has been given through basketball.

“I am just thankful for God strengthening me and pushing me to get to this place in my life and continuing to work because the job is not done here,” he said.

Russell has been talking and receiving feedback from the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. As an inspiration to athletes in the community, he hopes to hear his name called during the NBA Draft on June 23 at 8 p.m.

