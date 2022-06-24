Advertisement

2022 NBA Draft: SEC Sixth Man of the Year LSU’s Tari Eason drafted No. 17 by Rockets

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year LSU’s Tari Eason has been drafted No. 17 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Eason, who was one of the Tigers’ top players and scorers last season, averaged 16.9 points per game coming off the bench for LSU. Eason shot 50% from the field last season and was 80% from the free-throw line. He started only four games while playing in 33 games last season. He also grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game and dished out 1.0 assists per game as well.

RELATED: Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., son of former LSU star, taken No. 3 overall by Rockets

The Cincinnati transfer was also a First-Team All-SEC member in his first year playing in the conference. Eason averaged 24.4 points per game for the Tigers and 29 games with points in double digits.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation
The sister of Robert Ricks, a man who died after an encounter with law enforcement in...
Robert Ricks Case: Re-examining his death following his 2011 arrest
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Cities with the most expensive homes around the Alexandria area

Latest News

FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a...
2022 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Dyson Daniels with No. 8 overall pick
Shock and awe for the Class of 2022 at Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame introductory news conference
File photo of Peabody coach Charles Smith and former Peabody Warhorse Cedric Russell.
Will former Peabody standout Cedric Russell hear his name called at the NBA Draft?
Pete Maravich (Source: WAFB)
LSU to unveil Pete Maravich statue July 25