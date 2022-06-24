Advertisement

Abortion is now illegal in Louisiana, AG says

(Joe Ravi / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Abortion is now illegal in Louisiana, according to the state attorney general.

This follows Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

There are some exceptions in very rare cases, but for the most part, the state government will now force Louisiana women to carry their pregnancies to term.

A bill recently signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards details the conditions under which an exception can be made. Mostly, they have to do with preserving the health of the mother. You can read his statement explaining the conditions here. There is no exception for victims of rape or incest once a pregnancy has been diagnosed.

While poll after poll after poll shows that by and large, the majority of Americans want abortion to remain legal in the early parts of a pregnancy, Louisiana lawmakers do not share that view. They reacted positively to the news. You can read their reactions here.

