Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Turn down the music!
A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.
According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.
Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.
