Former Creola police chief convicted for sexual battery

Donald Crooks
Donald Crooks(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Donald Crooks, the former police chief for Creola, has been convicted by a Grant Parish jury.

According to Jay Lemoine, District Attorney for the 35th Judicial District, Crooks was convicted on three counts of sexual battery, one count of malfeasance in office and one count of filing a false public record.

Crooks was taken into custody back on May 4, 2020.

