Former Creola police chief convicted for sexual battery

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Donald Crooks, the former police chief for Creola, has been convicted by a Grant Parish jury.

According to Jay Lemoine, District Attorney for the 35th Judicial District, Crooks was convicted on three counts of sexual battery, one count of malfeasance in office and one count of filing a false public record.

Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks has just been convicted by a Grant Parish Jury of 3 cts Sexual Battery, 1 ct Malfeasance in Office and 1 ct Filing a False Public Record. — Jay Lemoine (@grantda) June 23, 2022

Crooks was taken into custody back on May 4, 2020.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.