La. officials react to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24. Several Louisiana officials issued statements on the ruling.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the ruling:

US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) released the following statement shortly after the United States Supreme Court’s ruling regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

US Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) released the following statement on the US Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was in Lafayette talking about the US Supreme Court's abortion decision.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following:

Congressman Troy Carter issued the following statement:

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore issued the following statement:

Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement on the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

Kendra Smith-Parks, Louisiana communications manager for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast stated:

Benjamin Clapper, the executive director of Louisiana Right to Life said the following:

Michelle Moore, communications director of ACLU Louisiana, issued the following:

