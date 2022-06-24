LDH hosts Emergency Preparedness Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in the Cenla area are continuing to prepare for the current hurricane season.

While stocking up on supplies and getting your home ready to take on a potential storm, it is also important to know what resources are available during times of disaster.

The Region 6 Office of Public Health partnered with other community organizations for an emergency preparedness day to share information about resources available in the area before, during and after a storm.

“We want to make sure all of the residents out of Region 6 are knowledgeable about things to prepare themselves,” said Theodora Martin, Region 6 Office of Public Health COVID Coordinator.

Hurricane season lasts until November 30.

Anyone can find more information on the Louisiana Department of Health website.

