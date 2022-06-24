Advertisement

LDH hosts Emergency Preparedness Day

We're nearly a month into this year's hurricane season and local organizations are helping residents with ways to prepare.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in the Cenla area are continuing to prepare for the current hurricane season.

While stocking up on supplies and getting your home ready to take on a potential storm, it is also important to know what resources are available during times of disaster.

The Region 6 Office of Public Health partnered with other community organizations for an emergency preparedness day to share information about resources available in the area before, during and after a storm.

“We want to make sure all of the residents out of Region 6 are knowledgeable about things to prepare themselves,” said Theodora Martin, Region 6 Office of Public Health COVID Coordinator.

Hurricane season lasts until November 30.

Anyone can find more information on the Louisiana Department of Health website.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation
Donald Crooks
Creola police chief convicted for sexual battery
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
The sister of Robert Ricks, a man who died after an encounter with law enforcement in...
Robert Ricks Case: Re-examining his death following his 2011 arrest
Alexandria mayor vetoes ordinance on multiple ambulance providers

Latest News

LDH helps residents get ready for possible hurricanes
Alexandria Animal Shelter ready for hurricane season
Alexandria Animal Shelter
‘Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready’: Alexandria Animal Shelter ready for hurricane season
Medical staff at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital participate in an active shooting drill.
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital holds emergency preparedness training for an active shooting