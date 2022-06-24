Advertisement

St. Mary’s Tigers are hungry for success

St. Mary's is preparing for the upcoming season with the mindset of being competitors and the goal of outworking everyone.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jun. 23, 2022
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers have been dominating the field during seven-on-seven tournaments during the offseason. The Tigers traveled to Southern Arkansas and went undefeated in the Mulerider shoot out.

St. Mary’s is preparing for the upcoming season with the mindset of being competitors and the goal of outworking everyone, whether it is during seven-on-sevens or summer practice.

One player who has stepped up his game is the Tigers’ veteran quarterback, Adam Parker, who is going into his third season as the starting quarterback. He brings the most experience out of any quarterback in Cenla, heading into this season and giving his coach plenty of trust in his leader.

“As a coach, it is a good thing, you have all the confidence for the kid,” said Aaron York, St. Mary’s head football coach. “One, he is smart. Two, he is athletic and three, he has been the system for us as he is going into his fourth year. As far as putting him out in the field, it is almost like having another coach in the huddle.”

Parker along with many other Tigers have taken campus tours, played at different camps and have even received offers. He and his teammates said going to the camps can be nerve racking but being able to receive an offer is an exciting experience.

“The camps, just going into them, are intimidating and with all the quarterbacks out there, but it is a different group of guys every time,” Parker said. “I know I can just reload, play my game and let it do the talking.”

A few of the Tigers still have multiple camps to attend before the fall season starts but they said there is still work to do in the upcoming season before considering the college offers that are knocking on their doors.

Coach York and the Tigers are preparing to make it farther in playoffs this season. For the past two seasons, the Tigers lost in the first round of the playoffs to Country Day, but they are ready to show they have what it takes to go all the way to the Superdome.

