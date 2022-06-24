‘Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready’: Alexandria Animal Shelter ready for hurricane season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricane preparedness is no joke in Louisiana. Now a month into the 2022 hurricane season, the Alexandria Animal Shelter is ready to jump into action if needed.

“Be in a state of readiness, we get adequate supplies of dog food, we make sure our equipment is working properly,” said Henry Wimbley, Superintendent of the Alexandria Animal Control Department. “Things can change anytime, and we have to be in that ready-to-go mode. I tell my people to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”

When a hurricane threat is detected, the Alexandria Animal Shelter, as well as others in the state, evacuates many of its animals to safer locations, flying them usually to other shelters on the East Coast.

Evacuating the animals that are already at the shelter allows more room for animals that are evacuated from more affected areas. During major storm events and hurricanes, the Alexandria Animal Shelter will take its bus, outfitted with 22 cages, and collect other animals in need.

“We have used it several times during evacuations. We go down and pick up some animals and bring them back to the shelter,” said Wimbley. “So, we can bring large quantities without having to do single animal transport.”

You can help free up space in the animal shelter by adopting an animal. For information on how to do that, CLICK HERE.

