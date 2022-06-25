Advertisement

Early morning fire at tire store under investigation

The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early...
The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early this morning at Despino’s Tire Service on MacArthur Drive.(Credit: KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early this morning at Despino’s Tire Service on MacArthur Drive.

Interim Fire Chief Curtis Beauregard said the department received the call at approximately 3:15 a.m. He said six pumper trucks, two aerial trucks and two med cars responded from the city along with units from Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 as well as a foam truck from England Airpark.

There were no injuries and the fire has been contained.

