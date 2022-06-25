Advertisement

Former Pineville Rebel Cody Ford gives back to his former school

Pineville's very own Cody Ford was in town for a giveaway at his former high school.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Cody Ford, the former Pineville Rebel and current Buffalo Bill’s offensive lineman, held a giveaway at Pineville High School on June 24, 2022.

Ford gave away shirts, footballs, pants and more brand-new equipment to the Rebels.

The former Pineville Rebel said that he is happy to give back and wants to inspire the next generation to make this a trend.

“I just wanted to help out in any way I can,” said Ford. “This may give them some motivation and some hope at the same time.”

Ford will be hosting a camp on June 25 at Pineville High School.

