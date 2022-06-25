Hall of Fame inductees hit the lanes in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame kicked off its first day of events with a press conference, where each inductee came to the podium to express their gratitude.

The second day of events started in full swing with the inductees taking their skills to a new level at the Four Seasons bowling alley in Alexandria.

Family members and friends gathered to celebrate the inductees’ accomplishments with food, games and to sign a few autographs. There are 11 inductees being recognized throughout the events, and six of them have competed at or attended Louisiana State University.

The competition started to heat up when the inductees picked up their bowling shoes, strapped them on and hit the lanes.

“It is super exciting to be here, it is a great event,” said Susan Jackson, a former LSU gymnast and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee. “I have my family with me, my two nephews. We definitely woke up to ‘Eye of the Tiger’ this morning, and they know that is a competition, and we are here to win.”

The anniversary of Title IX was June 23, and it is fitting for female athletes to be inducted for their accomplishments.

“I am so excited that we get to celebrate the 50th anniversary because I wouldn’t be standing here and being able to receive this award and talk about all of the great people that have invested in my life to allow me to compete at the highest level and win,” said Britni Sneed Newman, a former LSU pitcher and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee. “I love the fact that women have the opportunity now to have options. We can play any sport that we want to play, and I think there is a lot of room to continue to grow, and I am excited to see that growth happen.”

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be hosted in Natchitoches on June 25 at 7 p.m.

