Tioga offensive lineman Hayden Christman commits to Louisiana Tech

Tioga senior offensive lineman Hayden Christman prepares for the upcoming season at summer...
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The 6-foot-7, highly recruited offensive lineman Hayden Christman from Tioga High School committed to further his football career at Louisiana Tech University.

He has received many college offers to play football from the University of Louisiana Monroe, Tulane University and McNeese State University, but the Bulldogs were a perfect fit.

Christman is looking to finish his final season with Indians strong before heading to Ruston as Bulldog.

