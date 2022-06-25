Tioga offensive lineman Hayden Christman commits to Louisiana Tech

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The 6-foot-7, highly recruited offensive lineman Hayden Christman from Tioga High School committed to further his football career at Louisiana Tech University.

He has received many college offers to play football from the University of Louisiana Monroe, Tulane University and McNeese State University, but the Bulldogs were a perfect fit.

Christman is looking to finish his final season with Indians strong before heading to Ruston as Bulldog.

