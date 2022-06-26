Advertisement

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford hosts first youth camp

Former Pineville Rebel and current Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford kicked off his first ever youth football camp.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Jun. 26, 2022
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Former Pineville Rebel and current Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford kicked off his first ever youth football camp on Saturday. Boys and girls ages 7 to 17 came to the camp to learn from the best.

The youth football camp has been in the works for many years and it was finally able to happen, with hundreds of kids coming to Pineville High School eager to tie their laces and get on the field to better their game.

Ford said he is excited that the moment has finally come to be able to give back to the community.

“I woke up and I was like I am ready to get out of the house,” said Ford. “Let’s get this show on the road. I am ready to go. I am ready to let these kids have a great time and do something for the community. I hope they have fun today no matter what goes on. The ultimate goal is trying to get one kid to be like man, I want to be able to do what he did one day.”

49ers running back Trey Sermon and former Baltimore Raven and Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Adrian Ealy were also at the camp teaching the kids how to step up their game.

As a former Rebel and a part of the Pineville community, Ford wanted to give back to the town that always took him under its wing.

“It is a blessing to have Cody here back on our campus,” said Pineville head football coach Bryant Bell. “He has a heart as big as his body, and we are extremely fortunate to have such a giving alum come back and give back to the youth of our community, and just our school in general.”

Many kids look up to Ford because of his accomplishments and being from a small town, and for one Pineville Rebel, the camp was just what he needed to improve his game.

“I wanted motivation,” said Pineville defensive lineman Kamryn Perry. “Seeing someone like him come from Pineville and going to the NFL, that is crazy.”

