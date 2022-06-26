Former New Orleans Saint Jahri Evans inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall Of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Twelve new members of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame were inducted Saturday night. The class included former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans.

Evans was drafted in the fourth round in 2006 and in that year, was voted onto the rookie team. He went onto win a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010. He thanked those that helped him along the way.

“I’m thankful for all the coaches and so many great players,” said Evans. “Coming from a small school to playing in front of thousands of loud fans was a great experience. Being able to win a championship in the city of New Orleans was great for me and the organization I can honestly say it’s been an awesome ride.”

Along with Evans, the induction class included:

• Teddy Allen, Distinguished Service in Sports Journalism (award-winning writer, broadcaster)

• Eric Andolsek, LSU football (All-American, All-SEC, 1991 All-Pro for Detroit Lions in 1991)

• Jay Cicero, Dave Dixon Sports Leadership Award (25 years as president and CEO of New Orleans Sports Foundation)

• Steve Duhon (Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, National Cowboy Hall of Fame, played as a freshman linebacker at LSU in 1981)

• Claney Duplechin (64 LHSAA titles in track and field, cross country at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, LSU graduate)

• Dr. Eddie Flynn, Loyola boxing (gold medal, 1932 Olympics in welterweight division, two-time AAU champion)

• Garland Forman, Distinguished Service in Sports Journalism (Past president of LSWA, LPA)

• Susan Jackson, LSU gymnastics (12-time All-American, three individual national titles)

• Britni Sneed Newman, LSU softball (two-time first-team All-American, All-SEC, SEC Pitcher of the Year, SEC Player of the Year)

• Tony Robichaux, UL, McNeese baseball (1,177 wins, Louisiana’s winningest college baseball coach)

• Kyle Williams, LSU football (Second-team All-American, six-time Pro Bowl selection for Buffalo Bills)

