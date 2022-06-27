City of Alexandria to send out estimated utility bills in July

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Mayor Jeff Hall addressed the utility bill issues in Alexandria on Monday, saying there was a security incident with their computer system and they are still working with state officials on it. This has affected the utility database and the city can’t send out utility bills.

The mayor said that starting in early July, the City of Alexandria will start sending out estimated utility bills for 30 day periods that residents will be able to pay, spread out over time so they won’t be hit with payments all at once.

The estimated bill amount is based on historic trends of utility use for this time of year. The estimated price on the utility bill could be higher or lower than what was actually being used. If the bill was supposed to be higher, those prices will be eventually added to utility bills overtime. If the actual price on the bill is lower than what was estimated, residents will actually get a credit for their bill.

News Channel 5 will continue to monitor the utility bill situation and provide more updates as they become available.

