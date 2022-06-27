Advertisement

DPSO: Explosion reported in Catuna; evacuation started

DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon...
DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon as possible.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATUNA, La. (KSLA) - Following reports of a large explosion in the Catuna area, deputies with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s office are working to evacuate residents.

“If you live off of Highway 171 in the Catuna Road or Norwood Road areas, you are being asked to evacuate all the way up to Highway 171 at this time,” reads a post from DPSO.

EXPLOSION IN CATUNA - EVACUATION STARTED 11am update: Anyone within ONE MILE RADIUS of Norwood Road should be...

Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 27, 2022

Hazmat, EMS, fire and deputies are responding to the scene and will likely be knocking on residents’ doors in an effort to ensure evacuations.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

