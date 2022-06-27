Lady Demons softball team adds another Division I transfer

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State added another Division I transfer to the 2023 team on Monday with the addition of first baseman Kennedy Reynolds.

The Spring, Texas, native spent the past two seasons at Southland Conference rival McNeese where she was a spot starter for the Cowgirls in 2022 appearing in more than 40 games in her two seasons in Lake Charles.

After an injury cut her freshman season short in 2021, Reynolds made 11 starts this past year and served as a go-to pinch-hit option for the rest of the season.

Her first collegiate hit was a solo home run against Texas Southern on opening day of the 2022 season. She added another long ball in a win against Southern and a pinch-hit double against Lamar to round out her extra-base swings for the year and her .349 slugging percentage.

Reynolds was a three-time all-district player at Oak Ridge High School where she set the school record for home runs (14) as a junior and was named the Montgomery County Offensive Player of the Year.

She was also a member of the GCA All-Star team and named to the Montgomery County All-Senior team following her final prep season.

