Primetime’s Top 5 offensive linemen entering the 2022 high school football season

(KALB) - With the high school football season quickly approaching, it is time to look at some of the best Central Louisiana offers at offensive line position.

The Town Talk’s Lamar “Primetime” Gafford lists his top five returning offensive lineman for this upcoming season.

Hayden Christman (Sr.) - Tioga - Christman is one of the strongest linemen in the area and a multi-sport athlete. He was the Class 4A champion in the discus and runner-up in the shot put at the LHSAA state track and field meet in May. Christman has offers from several in-state schools such as Tulane, ULM and Louisiana Tech.

Tyler Johnson (Sr.) -Natchitoches Central - Johnson had a late start getting on the recruiting radar, but that all changed for the Chiefs’ massive lineman once he picked up his first offer from Texas Tech in February. Since then, Johnson holds offers from Baylor and Memphis and will be on official visits to Baylor and Texas Tech in June.

Landon Vallee (Jr.) - Grant - Vallee is versatile and has the ability to play either tackle, guard or center. Last season, Vallee did not allow a sack and had 26 pancakes.

Lane Willis (Jr.) - Rosepine - Willis is the smallest lineman on this list, but he played an integral role in keeping LSU baseball signee Ethan Frey upright in the pocket and creating holes for Grant Ducote and Frey in the running game. He helped the Eagles average 398 yards and 43 points last season and will continue to be a big help as Ducote seeks another 2,000-yard season.

