Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by police during abortion protest

Video shows actress Jodie Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind by LAPD officers. (Source: Michael Ade)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by the Los Angeles Police Department during an abortion rights protest Saturday.

Police were trying to stop protesters from marching on the 101 freeway at the time.

Video of the incident shows Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind. The actress got back up and started chanting “no justice, no peace” with the other protesters.

Sweetin’s publicist says her client will continue to protest because “We are not free until all of us are free.”

LAPD says they are reviewing the incident as a matter of policy and procedure.

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on “Full House.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early...
Early morning fire at tire store under investigation
Mayor Hall addresses utility bill issues in Alexandria.
City of Alexandria to send out estimated utility bills in July
A Leesville man is accused of chaining his fiancee in the bedroom. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, is...
Leesville man accused of chaining fiancee in bedroom
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon...
DPSO: Catuna evacuation lifted; explosion site contained

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
The law gave municipal voting rights to noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of...
Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says