Advertisement

Butt family, H-E-B commit $10 million for new elementary school in Uvalde

H-E-B and the Butt family announced their commitment to the Uvalde community by donating $10...
H-E-B and the Butt family announced their commitment to the Uvalde community by donating $10 million to build a new elementary school.(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (Gray News) - Owners of a popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas are committing millions to help the Uvalde community move forward after May’s deadly mass shooting.

H-E-B and the Butt family announced Tuesday that they are leading the way with a $10 million donation to help build a new elementary school at Robb Elementary.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” Charles Butt, H-E-B’s chairman, said.

Tragedy struck the school and the Uvalde community when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24.

“As we continue to mourn the tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event,” Butt said.

Previously, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Robb Elementary would be demolished.

“You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever,” he said.

According to a news release, the Butt family and H-E-B are working with other stakeholders and organizations to develop the new campus.

Texas firms Huckabee and Joeris General Contractors, some of the founding donors of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, have also made generous commitments to donate their services and time to the project.

Representatives with H-E-B said the new school would help the children, families, staff and school district move forward together.

“Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities,” Butt said.

H-E-B said the new campus would offer state-of-the-art safety and security measures, along with enhanced educational offerings.

Robb Elementary was built in the 1960s and serves approximately 538 students in grades second through fourth. However, the school has been permanently closed since the shooting.

Last month, H-E-B launched a donation campaign and announced it would commit $500,000 to support the victims and families affected.

“We thank our loyal H-E-B customers for their unwavering support of communities in times of need,” Butt said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Hall addresses utility bill issues in Alexandria.
City of Alexandria to send out estimated utility bills in July
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early...
Early morning fire at tire store under investigation

Latest News

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from...
US officials announce more steps against monkeypox outbreak
FILE – “While scammers used its money transfer services to make off with cash, Walmart looked...
FTC: Walmart allowed scammers to use money transfer services
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally