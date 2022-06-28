Could the Alexandria City Council override the mayor’s veto on ambulances?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will consider overriding Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto of its decision to allow for multiple ambulance providers to operate in the city.

Last week, the mayor vetoed the ordinance passed by the council back on June 14 because he said it not only violated the city charter, but was not in the best interests of the city.

Alexandria has had a single ambulance provider for the last 27 years, which is Acadian. Acadian is currently under contract through the parish to remain that sole provider until 2024, and the mayor said he wants to allow the ambulance provider to complete its term.

Mayor Hall said he is not against competition between providers, but he feels having more than one service will have a negative impact that could result in service delays and longer response times. If the council is unable to override the mayor’s veto, the city will remain with a sole provider.

“When you’re talking about situations when you need an ambulance, minutes and seconds matter,” Mayor Hall said. “They can literally mean the difference between a person living and a person dying. Right now, with the system we have in place, everyone knows who to call, and they are required to respond immediately. I’m not willing to risk the health and safety of our residents.”

The city council would need a two-thirds majority vote to overturn the mayor’s veto tonight.

We will have more as the evening progresses.

