Advertisement

Homeless man arrested in connection with Alexandria fire at bail bonds office

A homeless man has been arrested in Alexandria in connection with a burglary and fire at the Doolittle Bail Bonds office on Washington Street.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A homeless man has been arrested in Alexandria in connection with a burglary and fire at the Doolittle Bail Bonds office on Washington Street that occurred on June 25, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department stated that Charles Wayne White, Jr., 47, has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated arson, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of CDS-II.

On June 25 at 10:19 p.m., APD responded to a burglary call at the office on Washington Street. They said they found the front door broken into and found White inside armed with a gun. He was talked into surrendering to police, but they said he started a fire in a rear room before leaving the building.

APD attempted to put the fire out, but the Alexandria Fire Department was called in to finish extinguishing it.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Hall addresses utility bill issues in Alexandria.
City of Alexandria to send out estimated utility bills in July
United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The City of Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early...
Early morning fire at tire store under investigation

Latest News

Arrest made in Doolittle Bail Bonds break-in in Alexandria
The Alexandria City Council was unable to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto that would have...
Alexandria City Council fails to override the mayor’s veto on ambulances
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Trial delayed for David Burns in Courtney Coco case; new date to be set on Aug. 8