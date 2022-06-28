Homeless man arrested in connection with Alexandria fire at bail bonds office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A homeless man has been arrested in Alexandria in connection with a burglary and fire at the Doolittle Bail Bonds office on Washington Street that occurred on June 25, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department stated that Charles Wayne White, Jr., 47, has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated arson, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of CDS-II.

On June 25 at 10:19 p.m., APD responded to a burglary call at the office on Washington Street. They said they found the front door broken into and found White inside armed with a gun. He was talked into surrendering to police, but they said he started a fire in a rear room before leaving the building.

APD attempted to put the fire out, but the Alexandria Fire Department was called in to finish extinguishing it.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

